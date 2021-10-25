TNA Wrestling Alum Reveals Double Leg Amputation

Former TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Jimmy Rave revealed on social media that both of his legs have been amputated. In the Twitter post, Rave said he was having “trouble walking” in June, leading to him going to his surgeon. It was determined that Rave “hand MRSA in both legs” and “they needed to be amputated immediately.” Rave said it’s an issue he has dealt with his pro wrestling career, leading him to cancel shows.

“I don’t know where rumors started this was due to something else, but I hadn’tbeen to shows for so long,” Rave wrote. “So where did someone see me do something? ‘I’ have ALWAYS been honest with my past. ‘I’ went on podcast n interviews being super candid. Pro Wrestling is all I ever loved. It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I’ve gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment. Sorry I fell short of your expectations. I tried … I really did.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/TheJimmyRave/status/1452337822938042373?s=20

Rave, whose real name is James Guffey, made his pro wrestling debut in 1999. He spent time in Ring of Honor from 2003-2007 before heading to TNA in 2007. He would then spend time in both promotions in 2009 while also competing in the independent circuit. In November 2020, Rave announced his retirement due to an infection in his left arm which had to be amputated.

“I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream. Today, that dream has ended for me and I have a new reality, Rave said at the time. “This past Tuesday my world came crashing down when Doctors found an infection in my left arm. I tried toughing it out but by the time I saw a doctor it was too late and they had to amputate my left arm above the elbow. Thus effectively ending my in-ring career.”

There were a lot of fans who showed love to Rave. One person wrote: “Shaken to the core seeing this. Truly awful and tragic. Jimmy’s fingerprints are all over US wrestling at all levels, he worked everywhere/against everyone. We could all serve to be more proactive about our health. Jimmy still has a lot of life ahead of him, hoping for the best.”