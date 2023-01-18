Jimmie Johnson Announces New Car Number for 2023 NASCAR Season

Jimmie Johnson officially has a new car number for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Last week, the seven-time Cup Series champion announced he will drive the No. 84 car for Legacy Motor Club. It's a reverse of his longtime No. 48, and this news comes after reports that Johnson could drive the No. 49 car, and he and Richard Petty have won Cup Series titles seven times each. Johnson will drive on a part-time basis for Legacy Motor Club which was previously called Petty GMS. Johnson, Petty and Maury Gallagher lead the group.

"After brainstorming about the new name of our team, Maury and I recognized the opportunity to do something special and different," Johnson said, per ESPN. "We felt it was important to have a name that honored the past and acknowledged the future. The term 'Motor Club' is a nod to car clubs of the past. Legacy M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast. "I am excited to be a part of a story so rich in heritage and look forward to creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the race car."

Counting down the days till the #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/FNR6rOSOT7 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) January 14, 2023

Johnson will compete at the Daytona 500 next month, a race he won twice in his career. He's still working out the rest of the schedule but would love to compete in the All-Star race, which will be challenging since it conflicts with Indianapolis qualifying.

"The All-Star race is really high on my personal list, so I hope to do it, but there's the Indy 500 piece that is out there on the IndyCar side and that would be a conflict," Johnson told the Associated Press. "I know that [Chip Ganassi Racing] needs a decision soon. They're going to allocate engine sets and still trying to get the pieces to fall into place, and part of that is from sponsorship perspective."

Johnson retired from full-time racing after the 2020 season. He then joined IndyCar and competed on a full-time schedule last year. Johnson is one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history as he won 83 Cup Series races and finished in the top 10 374 times. He was named Driver of the Year five times and was named Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year in 2009 after winning seven races and his fourth consecutive championship.