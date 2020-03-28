Jim Edmonds Hospitalized, Being Tested for Coronavirus

With the United States surpassing China and Italy for the most confirmed COVID-19 cases, there are concerns about the number of citizens testing positive. Former St. Louis Cardinals star Jim Edmonds revealed on his Instagram Stories that he is currently undergoing testing for the coronavirus. He has not received his results yet.

Jim Edmonds shares on his instagram story that he’s being tested for #COVID19 he’s still waiting on the results but hopefully everything will be okay!

Also, I had no idea until all of this this started that swabs could go that far too 😬 @KMOV pic.twitter.com/coiND6HHSn — Brooke Grimsley (@BrookeGrimsley) March 28, 2020

“No confirmation on the virus just yet,” Edmonds wrote in another photo. “Just waiting to find out if I’ve been infected or just super sick. Not taking any chances because it is so hard to get tested by the rules of the CDC.” Edmonds also posted a photo showing that he was preparing to get an X-ray.

“that’s it. this virus has officially gone too far. you attack jim edmonds, you’re attacking me. this means war,” one MLB fan wrote on Twitter. Several others simply sent their well-wishes for the former baseball star.

According to his estranged wife, Meghan King, Edmonds said he thought he was “tough enough” to get “through” before going to the hospital to be tested. He later said that “this virus is no joke.”

Edmonds was originally drafted by the Angels in the seventh round of the 1988 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut with the team in 1993 and was a member of the Angels until 1999. During his time with the Angels, Edmonds was selected to his first All-Star team in 1995 after hitting 33 home runs and 107 RBIs.

Following his tenure with the Angels, Edmonds landed with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was with the team from 2000-2007 and was named All-Star three separate times. Edmonds was part of the 2006 World Series-winning team and was named to the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame following his retirement in 2011.

Edmonds helped the Cardinals win the World Series with key hits, but he drew more attention during his career for his fielding. He won the Gold Glove award – which rewards superior fielding performances – eight times during his career. He first won the award in 1997 and again in 1998. Edmonds then won it six consecutive times in 2000-2005.

