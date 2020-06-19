Jim Cornette and Wife Stacy Face Allegations of Sexual Misconduct at WWE Development Territory

✖

Jim Cornette is under a lot of heat once again. The former wrestling promoter, agent, booker, manager and color commentator is facing allegations of sexual misconduct along with his wife Stacy. It allegedly happened when Cornette was at Ohio Valley Wrestling, a one-time developmental territory for WWE. An independent wrestler with the Twitter name @AKI_Evolution made the claim on Twitter. He revealed wrestlers had to perform sexual acts on his wife in order to get a contract.

"When Jim was booking at OVW, if you wanted a contract or on his show, you HAD to perform sexual acts on his wife, many times with him watching," the indie wrestler wrote on the Twitter thread. "This has happened for many, MANY people. In the following tweet, the wrestler wrote: "A close friend of mine was groomed and basically brainwashed by them for YEARS. When he finally escaped, Stacy went to great lengths to not only terrorize him, but to actively try to have other wrestlers physically assault him."

The indie wrestler went on to write that Cornette would use his "power and position as booker for OVW in order to fufill his and his wife's sexual desires." He ended the thread by writing: "This will probably ruin a lot of opportunities in wrestling, and that's fine, but make no mistake: Jim Cornette is trash. He and his wife have made power plays in order to hurt many, many people."

Cornette was trending on Twitter and he responded to the allegations on Friday morning. "I know that my name has to be involved in everything because it gets attention, but I'm too busy running a pizza parlor from the basement of my pedophile ring to make any twitter goofs and their 700 fake accounts famous today," Cornette wrote on Twitter. He followed that up with another tweet that stated: "Helpful hint: I have been told that when you're faking screenshots of something that 'happened' years ago, you shouldn't use the person's profile picture that's only been up a week and a half. It's the little things, but that's for attorneys to discuss."

According to Ringside News, Cornette and his wife are planning to take the wrestler to court. When asked about the allegations, Cornette's attorney told Ringside News: I'll say what needs said in court."