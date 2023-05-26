Jim Brown: 7 Facts to Know About Late NFL Legend
Legendary NFL running back Jim Brown died at the age of 87 last week and is considered by many the best player in league history. He spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns and led the NFL in rushing in eight of the nine seasons he played. Brown was selected to play in the Pro Bowl every season he played in and won the NFL MVP award three times.
"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Monique and their family," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change. During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport. He inspired fellow athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived."
While Brown accomplished a lot on the field, he was just as successful when he was not running over defenders. Here's a look at seven facts to know about Brown.
All-American at Syracuse
Before causing havoc in the NFL, Brown was putting on a show at Syracuse. He was named to the All-America Second Team in 1955 and was a unanimous selection in 1956.
Rookie of the Year
After being drafted No. 6 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 1957, Brown made an immediate impact, winning NFL Rookie Year. In his first year in the league, Brown rushed for 942 yards and nine touchdowns.
3-Time MVP
Brown won the MVP award in 1957, 1958 and 1965, which was his final season. The 1965 season was statistically his best, rushing for 1,544 yards and 17 touchdowns.
NFL Champion
Brown was able to lead the Browns to an NFL Championship in 1964. In that season, Brown rushed for 1,446 yards and seven touchdowns.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer
Brown is in a very elite group as he's a member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971 and then inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.
Lacrosse Legend
Brown is also known for being a lacrosse legend as he was named to the All-America First Team while at Syracuse. He is a member of the Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
Veteran Actor
Brown has also been in multiple films and TV shows since 1964. He has appeared in TV series such as CHiPs and T.J. Hooker and films such as Any Given Sunday and Draft Day.