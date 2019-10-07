Jerry Rice Wants Antonio Brown Back on the Football Field

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is a fan of Antonio Brown. No, Rice isn’t a fan of what Brown has done off the field, but when it comes to what he does when he’s playing football, Rice is all about the seven-time Pro Bowler. Sports Illustrated recently caught up with Rice and he was asked if he had a message for Brown.

“Not really. I just wish he was still on the football field.” Rice said. “He would have been one of those guys to line up with, very similar to a Terrell Owens. You knew that this guy was going to go out and play his best football. I really don’t have a message for him. With Antonio, he wanted to go straight to the Patriots but there was no way Pittsburgh was going to trade him to a rival. He had to go through a different avenue and he did that. He signed with the Oakland Raiders and that didn’t work out the way he wanted to. Then he went to the Patriots and it’s unfortunate that he’s out of football right now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

What Rice had to say about Brown to Sports Illustrated is slightly similar to what he said about him when he was on 95.7 The Game last month when Brown just joined the Patriots.

“He was a Denzel Washington and he won the Oscar,” Rice said during his appearance on 95.7 The Game. “He won an Oscar, guys. Imma be honest with you. Because he had all of us sold. Then all of a sudden, you started to get all of this drama, what was happening with the Raiders. First of all, the helmet. Then you had him getting into it with the GM. So there was a lot going on, but the Raiders decided to release him, and the Patriots were waiting to pick him up.”

Brown was cut by the Patriots due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations. He wants to return to the NFL but at the same time, he’s recently filed grievances to get $40 million from the Raiders and the Patriots.

Brown will get back on the field because he’s that talented. However, with everything that is going on in his life, he will likely return in 2020 instead of this season.