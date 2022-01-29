Jerry Lawler Reunites With Son Brian Christopher’s Longtime Tag Team Partner Scotty 2 Hotty

Jerry “The King” Lawler recently reunited with his son’s former tag team partner. On Instagram, the WWE legend posted a photo of him and former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty, whose real name is Scott Garland. In the caption, Lawler wrote, “Great to see Scotty Too Hottie back in action!!!”

Garland and Lawer’s son Brian Christopher were members of the group Too Cool alongside Rikishi. Christopher, who was called Grand Master Sexay in WWE, and Scotty 2 Hotty won the WWE Tag Team Championship in 2000. They held onto the title for 27 days before losing to Edge and Christian at King of the Ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Christopher was released from WWE in 2001 while Garland was let go in 2007. Tragedy struck Christopher in 2018 when he died after attempting suicide while in jail. In an interview with Apter Chat in 2018, Lawler spoke about his relationship with Christopher. “Brian and I, we had more, we did have a father and son relationship; but, rather than – even more than the father and son relationship, we had like a wrestling buddy relationship. Brian got into the wrestling business not long out of high school,” Lawler said, per Wrestling-World.

“I wasn’t really around him. He and Kevin – his brother – grew up with their mom. I first started seeing him after he graduated on a regular basis and right after that he got into the wrestling business.” Earlier this month, Garland who was recently a coach at NXT, talked about his relationship with Christopher on the Insight podcast with Chris Van Vliet.

“We were just different people. He would like to go out and was a party guy, I was never a party guy. I think that part of Brian’s problem was that he liked Grand Master Sexay better than he liked Brian Lawler,” Garland said, per Inside the Ropes. “He liked to live that character 24/7, we would do shows and he would leave in his gear, he would be in his Too Cool gear while we were sitting in a restaurant. But that was Brian, and I think he went down that bad road and just couldn’t get away from it. But I was never into that lifestyle, I’m a theme park nerd.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.