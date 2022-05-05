Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

✖

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue sources told local outlet ABC 8 that the crash occurred at around 8 p.m. Emergency crews were called to the accident in the area of Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard just before 8:10 p.m. Details about the crash remain unclear at this time, and a Dallas police spokesman said that "Jones' involvement in any such incident could not be confirmed, citing department practice," according to The Dallas Morning News. The spokesman did confirm that officers responded to reports of a crash.

ABC 8 reported that Jones suffered "minor injuries" in the crash. The businessman was reportedly transported to Parkland hospital. The team's executive vice president Stephen Jones, who is also Jones' son, told the Dallas Morning News via text message that his father returned home later that night and was "resting comfortably." He did not share any further details about the crash or his father's condition. Sources told the outlet that Jones was taken to the hospital as a "precautionary measure."

Jones has been the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League since February 1989. The Cowboys won Super Bowl XXVII in the 1992 season, as well as Super Bowl XXVIII the following year in the 1993 season. According to NBC Sports, the 79-year-old businessman frequently travels by helicopter from his home in Dallas to the team's training complex in Frisco or AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Just last weekend, he spent time at the team facility for the draft as the Cowboys selected nine prospects.

Jones' reported involvement in the Wednesday night crash comes amid a turbulent time for the businessman. In March, a 25-year-old Texas woman filed a lawsuit against Jones in which she alleged he is her biological father. In late April, however, the woman dropped the lawsuit.