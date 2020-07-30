Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show Scores 4 Emmy Nominations

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made headlines for their performance during halftime of the Super Bowl back in February. And because the show was well-received by many, it has a chance to win multiple Emmy Awards. This week the Emmy Awards nominations were announced and the show was nominated four times. The nominations for the show include Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

When Lopez heard the news, she went to Twitter to share a clip from the show. Shakira also shared the news on Twitter and sent a message to the Television Academy. "I just heard from @JLo

that we have four Emmys nominations for the Super Bowl LIV HT show!" Shakira wrote. "That's amazing. Thank you @TelevisionAcad and everyone who made this possible." During Super Bowl Week, Lopez and Shakira discussed the show during a press conference. And while they couldn't;t give much away, they knew the show was going to impress fans.

"I don't want to give away too many [secrets] of what we're going to do in the performance,"Lopez said. "The truth is, I think when we finished the first run-through, Shakira looked at me. She was like, 'That was amazing!' And I was like, 'No, you were amazing!' She was like, 'It's different what we do.'" Lopez also said the show has "a lot of energy, it's very entertaining. There's heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It's packed with a lot of... awesome moments. I don't want to say too much, because I want everybody to be surprised, obviously!"

Unfortunately, there was some negative feedback from a few people because of how Lopez and Shakira were performing on stage. Dave Daubenmire, a right-wing activist, was threatening to sue the NFL because the show didn't go with his religious beliefs.

"I think we ought to sue," he said on his podcast, Pass the Salt. "Would that halftime show, would that have been rated PG? Were there any warnings that your 12-year-old son -- whose hormones are just starting to operate -- was there any warning that what he was going to see might cause him to get sexually excited?"