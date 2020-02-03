Super Bowl 2020: Watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Full Halftime Show Performance

Heading into Super Bowl LIV, music fans around the world were fired up about the halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. They expected greatness and were met with a performance that has been viewed as one of the greatest in NFL history. Now the fans can relive that show, courtesy of a video on YouTube.

Following the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV, the NFL’s official YouTube account posted the entire performance in its entirety. Viewers were able to go back almost immediately and examine the video. This provided the opportunity to relearn some of those popular songs from the early 2000s.

Shakira started the show with a head-turning mini-set, adding a few bars from Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” between her own material. “Wherever, Whenever” was one of the more popular songs she performed during the early portion of the show, but the biggest moment was when she brought down the house with her breakthrough hit “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Once Lopez took the stage, the fans in attendance showed off their excitement. She started with “Jenny From the Block” and then drew attention with the pole dancing skills she learned while making Hustlers. Fans on social media were impressed by her skills on the biggest stage. To finish the night, Lopez’s daughter Emme joined Lopez and Shakira for “Let’s Get Loud” to end the show.

This performance was one that drew considerable attention for the mixture of dance moves, songs, and guest performers. Despite Shakira drawing some attention for waggling her tongue and making an odd noise to the camera, the fans still viewed this as one of the best shows in NFL history. In fact, there were some that put this show up against the one featuring Prince during Super Bowl XLI.

“Can we all just take a moment to appreciate #Shakira and #JLo and their historic #SuperBowl halftime show? They both truly did THAT,” one user wrote in response to the halftime show. Several others chimed in and said that they believed this was a truly monumental moment due to the presence of a Puerto Rican flag and symbolism involving children in cages. They felt that the two singers were making a bold political statement. Although some were simply happy to hear the hits being played.

“SHAKIRA PERFORMING HIPS DONT LIE IN 2020 IS WHAT WE NEEDED,” another user proclaimed on Twitter while watching the halftime performance. Now they can go back and relive this performance on YouTube.

