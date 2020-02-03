Super Bowl 2020: Alex Rodriguez Shares Message for Jennifer Lopez After Fiery Halftime Performance With Shakira

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at halftime during Super Bowl LIV and one of Lopez’s biggest fans had a strong reaction to the show. Alex Rodriguez, Lopez’s fiancee took to Instagram to show his love for the show by dancing with the fans on the field.

“”AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!” Rodriguez wrote in the caption of the snapshot.

There were a number of fans who responded to the post.

“Yes she Did!!! We love JLo!!” one fan wrote.

“Jenn was amazing!!” another fan wrote.

“They both crushed it!” another Instagram user wrote. “As a matter of fact they ALL crushed it!!!”

“Get you a man like Arod!!!!!” another fan added.

Rodriguez spoke to Entertainment Tonight earlier in the week and he said fans were going love the show.

“It’s gonna be an unbelievable show, I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic,” he said. “I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what’s really great is you’re gonna have Shakira, and obviously you’re going to have Jennifer, and there’s so many surprises that you’re going to be blown away by.”

There were a few things that stood out with the show including Lopez’s daughter joining her on stage to sing. At the press conference Lopez said she was impressed with how the show was looking during rehearsals.

“I don’t want to give away too many [secrets] of what we’re going to do in the performance,” she said via Entertainment Tonight. “The truth is, I think when we finished the first run-through, Shakira looked at me. She was like, ‘That was amazing!’ And I was like, ‘No, you were amazing!’ She was like, ‘It’s different what we do.’”

“I said, ‘Well, it’s very Shakira and very Jennifer,’ and I think that’s what you’re going to get from the performance,” Lopez added. “It’s a lot of energy, it’s very entertaining. There’s heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It’s packed with a lot of… awesome moments. I don’t want to say too much, because I want everybody to be surprised, obviously!”

