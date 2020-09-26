Jeff Foxworthy Pokes Fun at Atlanta Falcons After Onside Kick Debacle

✖

Georgia native Jeff Foxworthy is a longtime Atlanta Falcons fan. Now the comedian is searching for a different way to help the team after a stunning 0-2 start to the season. He told his fans on Instagram that he is joining the Falcons in order to help their struggling special teams.

Foxworthy posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding a No. 20 Foxworthy Falcons jersey. He said that he is ready to help out the team as an "onside kick recovery specialist." This post follows a Dallas Cowboys game in which the Falcons only had to jump on an onside kick in order to secure the win. However, the players simply stood by and watched the ball roll around on the turf. The Cowboys ultimately recovered and kicked the game-winning field goal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Foxworthy (@realjefffoxworthy) on Sep 22, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

"Excited to announce that I've signed with the [Atlanta Falcons] as an onside kick recovery specialist. Still all in! [Rise Up]" Foxworthy wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He joined several other members of the fanbase in expressing some frustration with his favorite team. Although he chose to do so in a more joking manner.

"Lord knows we need a new coach," one fan commented in response. Others said that Foxworthy would certainly help the team considering how "embarrassing" the loss on Sunday was. Although a few fans said that Foxworthy will need to bulk up in order to fit the pads and the jersey.

While the veteran comedian has seen his favorite team lose in heartbreaking ways, including Super Bowl LI, Sunday's game was quite different. The Falcons built a 20-0 lead in the first quarter after some turnovers. They continued to lead deep into the fourth quarter, ultimately holding a 39-24 advantage with fewer than five minutes remaining. However, the Falcons lost after giving up two touchdowns and then committing the mental error on the onside kick.

Head coach Dan Quinn, who remains on the hot seat after the loss, spoke about his players and their knowledge of the rules. He said that they "definitely know" that they can touch the ball before it goes 10 yards and that doing so is only a foul for the kicking team.

"The front three are usually blocking as they're going and the high bouncers go to the second side," Quinn said. "So, the front line, generally on an onside kick, they're looking to get a block first and the high hop goes to the next player. When that instance happens and it's not one that's a high hopper, then you just transfer in and you go to your ball, but you're looking at your assignment first of who you have to go block — certainly the ball and then your assignment. They definitely know the rule."

While Quinn says that his players know the rules of onside kicks, they did not put this knowledge on display during Sunday's loss. Now Foxworthy has jokingly expressed the opinion that he can improve the special teams unit. He said that he is ready to join the team.