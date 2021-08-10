Jay Cutler Lashes out After Instagram Flags His Anti-Mask Post

✖

Jay Cutler has a big problem with Instagram. The former NFL quarterback went to his Instagram story to lash out at the social media platform for flagging a video he posted which talks about COVID-19. The title of the video is "More COVID facts the CDC & Biden Administration doesn't want you to hear," and Instagram flagged the post for "Missing Context. Independent fact-checkers say information in this could mislead people."

"What's missing and can I chat with the fact-checkers?" Cutler wrote. "Do videos promoting vaccines get independently fact-checked? Asking for a friend." The post led to Cutler getting back on Twitter he returned on Monday and said he's returning the platform because he feared he was going to get kicked off of Instagram. This is not the first time Cutler has gotten in trouble for his Instagram posts. Black Sports Online shared a few posts from the former Chicago Bears quarterback with one of them being flagged.

"Thanks Instagram," Cutler wrote in a previous Instagram story. "Glad you are fighting the good fight." Cutler has been under fire even when he was playing in the NFL. He spent the majority of his career with the Bears and left the team as the all-time leading passer. But Bears fans weren't too fond of him due to his inconsistent play and his overall demeanor. That has all changed since being away from the game a few years as Bears fans seem to like him.

“I got the s– kicked out of me for eight years there, so it’s like, ‘Come on, guys, like, nothing’s changed,'” Cutler said on the Red Line Radio podcast in June. “I guess it’s good to be appreciated now, I wish I could have maybe been more appreciated…”

Cutler, 38, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round in 2006 from Vanderbilt. He had his best season in 2008, throwing for 4,526 yards and 18 touchdowns with an 86.0 passer rating. After the 2008 season, Cutler was traded to the Chicago Bears where he would spend eight seasons before spending his final season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. In his eight years in Chicago, Cutler threw for 23,433 yards, 154 touchdowns and 109 interceptions with an 85.2 passer rating.