Here’s Who Really Runs Jay Cutler’s Instagram Account, ‘IfJayHadInstagram’

Jay Cutler is not on social media. However, there is an account called “IfJayHadInstagram” that features nothing but posts about the former NFL quarterback and his family. So the question is who exactly runs the account? Is it a fan? Family member? Or is it a former teammate?

It is someone close to Cutler as his wife, Kristin Cavallari announced she is the one who is in charge of “IfJayHadInstagram.” She said on Instagram last year via For The Win.“So I think there needs to be a little clarification on Jay’s Instagram. It’s not him running it. It’s me. It’s what Jay would have if he had Instagram,” Cavallari said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The posts are entertaining as it shows Cutler in his element. One post shows Cutler getting his first facial, while another post shows him looking like the Marlboro Man from back in the day. There’s another post that shows him hunting turkeys, so it looks like he’s enjoying the retired life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on Jan 15, 2019 at 2:33pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on Apr 2, 2019 at 4:27pm PDT

Cutler and Cavallari have been married since 2013. In 2019, Cavallari talked about the challenges in her relationship with the former Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos quarterback.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect relationship, I mean, Jay and I have problems, I’ve always been very vocal about that. We have to work at our relationship. So hearing him say ‘We’re perfect’ it’s kind of silly to me, I mean, we definitely have issues,” she said on her show Very Cavallari,

Cutler might not be a fan of social media because he was ridiculed during his playing days. He was drafted by the Broncos in the first round back in 2006 and had his best season with the team in 2008, throwing for 4,526 yards, 25 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He was named to the first and only Pro Bowl that season.

Cutler was then traded the Chicago Bears in 2009 where he spent eight seasons. He helped lead the Bears the NFC Championship game in 2010 only to lose to the eventual Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers. In 2017, Cutler signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Miami Dolphins and he called it a career once the season came to an end. He finished with 35,133 career passing yards, 227 touchdowns and 160 interceptions.