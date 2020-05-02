Jay Cutler: 7 Photos Kristin Cavallari Captured of the NFL Alum Ahead of Their Split

Jay Cutler has never been the most public-facing figure despite being a key part of Very Cavallari. However, he does have an Instagram account. This is the home of multiple photos showing the former NFL quarterback after hunts, enjoying drinks by the pool or taking part in a spa day.

Of course, this account is not actually run by Cutler. Kristin Cavallari is the one that is in charge of posting countless photos. She told For The Win in 2019 that "it's what Jay would have if he had Instagram." This explained why so many photos showed Cutler in the distance, seemingly unaware of the camera. Although this creates a potential issue considering that Cutler and Cavallari are getting divorced.

Now that their split has become public, there is a belief that Cutler's Instagram account may not be available for much longer. If Cavallari isn't posting photos, will the profile simply wither away and die? The answer is currently unknown, but it's the perfect time to reflect back on some of the photos taken prior to the divorce announcement.