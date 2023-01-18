Jay Briscoe Dies in Car Crash: Wrestling Mourns Ring of Honor Staple

Jay Briscoe, a professional wrestler who spent the majority of his time in Ring of Honor (ROH), died in a car crash on Tuesday. He was 38 years old. According to the Shore News Beacon (per Sports Illustrated), the accident happened in Laurel, Delaware and two people were killed in a crash and two others were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The other people involved in the crash have not been identified.

Briscoe's death was confirmed by ROH and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) owner Tony Khan. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," Khan wrote. "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/g95ID0ZnDW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2023

Briscoe was arguably one of the best tag team wrestlers of all time. He and his brother, Mark Briscoe, won the ROH World Tag Team Championship 13 times and the World Six-Man Tag Team Championship once with Bully Ray. Jay and Mark Briscoe also won the World Tag Team Championship at Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. They were the most recent ROH World Tag Team Champions after beating FTR at Final Battle in December.

I am shocked & devastated to hear of the passing of Jay Briscoe. I can’t believe it. I’ve known him & Mark since the beginning of ROH. My heart goes out to his entire family. A son, a brother, a father, & a friend to so many. There are no words. Rest in Paradise. 🙏🏼🦅♥️ pic.twitter.com/GvUgyG5SDR — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2023

IMPACT is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe," Impact Wrestling tweeted. "Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans."

Jay Briscoe also won the ROH World Championship twice and was inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame with Mark in 2022. "The Briscoes are not solely defined by their impressive championship resume, however. They have been the heart and soul of ROH and emblematic of the company's standard of excellence inside the squared circle," ROH said of The Briscoes in their HOF induction. "Whether they were wrestling in front of a couple hundred fans at a rec center or a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden, Jay and Mark Briscoe sacrificed their bodies and gave everything they had to ensure the fans got their money's worth."