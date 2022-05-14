Five-Time NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs With New Orleans Saints

✖

The New Orleans Saints have added a standout wide receiver to the roster. On Friday, Jarvis Landry announced that he signed with the Saints after visiting with the team before the 2022 NFL Draft. Landry is familiar with the area as he played high school football in Louisiana and college football at LSU.

The details of the contract have not been revealed as of this writing. However, the news of Landry joining the Saints comes after the team signed Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu two weeks ago. Landry was a member of the Cleveland Browns last year but was released by the team in March after the two sides couldn't agree to a restructured contract, according to ESPN. Before Landry was released, the Browns permitted him to seek a trade after they traded for former Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper.

In February, Landry went to Twitter to talk about his future with the Browns. "Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial quad tear and bone bruise,'' he said in a series of tweets. "Then came back way [too] early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.''

Landry continued: "I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I'm confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.'' Landry, 29, was selected in the second round but the Miami Dolphins in the 2014 NFL Draft. He had a strong rookie season, catching 84 passes for 758 yards and five touchdowns.

From 2015 to 2019, Landry made the Pro Bowl, and his best season was 2017 when he caught 112 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns for the Dolphins. In 2018, Landry was traded to the Browns and caught 81 passes for 976 yards and six touchdowns that year. In 2019, Landry recorded 83 receptions, a career-high 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. Last year, Landry was battling injuries and finished the season with 52 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns.