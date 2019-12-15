James ‘Radio’ Kennedy’s Death Leads to Outpour of Love From His Friends and Admirers

It was recently reported that James “Radio” Kennedy, T.L. Hanna High School football legend, had passed away on Sunday morning, per local NBC News affiliate WYFF4. Following this sad news, many of Kennedy’s friends and fans alike have taken to social media to express just how dearly he’ll be missed.

On Twitter, one student at T.L. Hanna High School wrote about how proud he is to have known Kennedy.

“3 years ago I couldn’t believe I was going to the same High School as you dear Radio,” they wrote. “And now I can proudly say that I shared games with you. You are always going to be the legend and the king of this city. RIP RADIO. In our hearts forever”

My prayers going out to James “Radio” Kennedy family. RIP Radio https://t.co/mYaYCpgvpl — Kenyo Ervin (@kenyoervin) December 15, 2019

Another fan wrote: “Not THE Radio!! My god, I’ve seen that movie countless times. I didn’t even know it was a true story until I was 13 (and 8 years after I first saw the movie). My dad and I loved the movie and, more importantly, the story. RIP Radio, you make sure heaven knows who you are.”

Another Twitter user recounted meeting Kennedy when their school played Hanna.

“So sad to hear the news of Radio Passing away this morning!!” they wrote. “So glad I was able to get this picture with him when we played Hanna! RIP Radio!”

Yet another fan said what many were thinking, as they wrote, “Rest in peace to a man with a heart of gold. If only the rest of the world was like you, maybe we could learn to love one another and make the world a better place. RIP Radio.”

WYFF4 reported that Kennedy passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday, Dec. 15. He reportedly suffered from pancreatitis, diabetes, and various kidney issues. The news affiliate reported that Kennedy was previously hospitalized in early December, according to his friend and former T.L. Hanna football coach Harold Jones. Jones and Kennedy’s friendship was at the center of the 2003 film Radio, starring Cuba Gooding Jr. as Kennedy.

WYFF4 additionally reported that former T.L. Hanna High Principal Sheila Hilton wrote about Kennedy’s time with the school a few years back.

“At that time, he was a teenager, with a transistor radio seemingly attached to his ear, who could barely speak and had never learned to read or write,” the statement read. “He was nicknamed Radio by the coaches and players. He became a fixture at football practices, standing passively and watching, until one day when he began to mimic the coaches’ signals and tried his hand at yelling out commands. At that point, he could have been labeled a distraction and sent away. But he was not. The coaches embraced him, and as coaches came and went, someone would always take over in caring for him.”

