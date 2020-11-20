Jake Scott, Dolphins Super Bowl MVP, Dead at 75

✖

Jake Scott, the Miami Dolphins legendary safety who was named most valuable player of the Super Bowl that ended the team's 1972 perfect season, died Thursday in Atlanta. He was 75 years old. According to ESPN, former teammate Dick Anderson said Scott died after a fall down a stairway that left him in a coma.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Jake Scott," the Dolphins said in a statement. "Jake made an impact from the day he joined the Dolphins in 1970, going on to earn five Pro Bowl selections, a place on the Dolphins Honor Roll and was the MVP of Super Bowl VII, capping off the only perfect season in NFL history. Our all-time leader in interceptions, he teamed with Dick Anderson to form one of the top safety dues in NFL history. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends; he will always have a place in our hearts and memories."

Scott was the Dolphins free safety and punt returner from 1970-75 before joining the Washington Redskins (now Washington Football Team) from 1976-78. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times while in Miami and posted 35 interceptions in six seasons. He finished with 49 career interceptions after grabbing another 14 with Washington.

In Super Bowl VII, Scott recorded two interceptions in the Dolphins' 14-7 win over Washington. He helped the team win another Super Bowl the following season as he recovered two fumbles in Super Bowl VIII. Scott became the first player to recover two fumbles in a Super Bowl game. In his six seasons with the Dolphins, Scott never missed a game. He was named to the Dolphins Honor Roll in 2010 and was also named to the Dolphins' 25th and 50th season all-time teams.

Scott was also a standout college football player. During his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, Scott was a consensus All-America defensive back in 1968 and was named SEC MVP by the Nashville Banner. He led the SEC in interceptions in 1967 and 1968 when he recorded 10. He posted two interceptions for touchdowns against Kentucky in 1968, which is still an SEC record. Scott was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011, State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 and was named to the Quarter Century All-SEC Team (1950-1974).