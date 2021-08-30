Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Fans Brawl Before Boxing Match

✖

Several fans got involved in a major brawl before the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match on Sunday night. Video footage shows the melee took place just before Paul and Woodley walked to ring. The start of the video shows a guy wearing a white shirt getting punched in the face, leading to his friend getting involved. Another guy jumps in, and everyone is throwing punches until a police officer comes in to break it up.

It's unclear what started the fight and if anyone got thrown out or arrested. But it was a good warmup for the real fight as Paul won the bout against Woodley in eight rounds via split decision. Paul now has a 4-0 record in his young boxing career, but he got a ton of credit to Woodley who was competing in his first professional boxing match.

"This was a tougher fight than I expected," Paul said, per CBS Sports. "My legs felt weird from the locker room. I don't know what to say. He put up a good fight and came in shape. I have nothing but respect for him. There was a lot of s— talk but I apologize if I offended his team." Paul also thinks that he won the match unanimously.

"Let's be honest, that's bulls—. I mean, come on. Especially in my hometown? Where is that judge at? Come on," Paul said. "He hit me with one real shot. I don't know what they were looking at. It's all good. Still got the victory. I got eight rounds under my belt. I'm doing things what no one has done. To go against a Hall of Famer and five-time UFC champion and win when the pressure is on?"

As for Woodley, he's ready for a rematch. "I feel like I won the fight," Woodley said. "I feel like Jake is a great opponent. I came in great shape because I knew he could take a punch. No disrespect but f— the [Tommy] Fury fight, Jake and I can run it back. Nobody is going to sell a PPV like we did. I felt like he was tough. I hit him and the ropes held him up."