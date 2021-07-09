Jake Paul Snipes Back at Conor McGregor After 'Dingbats' Jab Ahead of UFC 264

✖

Jake Paul has a message for Conor McGregor after being called a "dingbat." The YouTube star turned professional boxer went to Twitter to tell McGregor that he's lost "it." Paul also called McGregor a "fraud" as the MMA star gets ready for his battle with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

"You can tell Conor has lost ‘it.’ He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies. He takes offense to everything now," Paul tweeted. "He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s. When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is." Paul added another tweet that takes a shot at McGregor's performance against Poirier in January.

I had my jeweler custom make me a $100,000 dollar diamond necklace of this frame Reveal tomorrow pic.twitter.com/XAmkJ2x8gZ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 8, 2021

This all got started when McGregor was asked about taking on Jake and Logan Paul in boxing matches. "I couldn’t care about them two dingbats," McGregor said. "I don’t see so, but never say never. If they’re gonna keep competing and whatnot, who f—ing knows? But dingbats, the two of ‘em." It's very likely Paul will be watching UFC 264 very closely and see if McGregor can get his first UFC win since January.

Another person who will be watching the event very closely is former president Donald Trump. UFC President Dana White told TMZ that Trump will sit right next to the octagon because he "don't care, he's not that guy, he's not hiding in a box somewhere, that's not his style."

There's has been a lot of talk about McGregor but not so much from Poirier. “For me, smooth sailing, man,” Poirier told ESPN on how things went at the press conference, as transcribed by MMA Junkie. “I felt like I saw a guy who was unsure of himself, scared, trying to hype himself up. I felt good. … I feel like he has to work himself up to be that guy, and I am that guy. I don’t have to do that. I know if he would have gotten close enough, he would have seen it – and that’s just it. I know who I am. I don’t have to be crazy."