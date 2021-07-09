Conor McGregor Addresses Potential Fight With Jake and Logan Paul Ahead of UFC 264

✖

Conor McGregor is one day away from taking on Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. But when that fight is over, will the MMA star take on Jake and/or Logan Paul inside a boxing ring? McGregor was recently asked about fighting the Paul brothers and had some interesting things to say about them.

“I couldn’t care about them two dingbats,” McGregor said. “I don’t see so, but never say never. If they’re gonna keep competing and what not, who f—in knows? But dingbats, the two of ‘em.” Both Paul brothers are confident they can take on and beat McGregor in a match. When talking about the potential matchup in May, Logan Paul said he can easily beat McGregor.

"I will say I was not impressed by Conor McGregor's performance, I truthfully believe that if you put him in here right now in a sparring session I'd beat him hands down," Logan Paul said when talking about McGregor's fight with Floyd Mayweather, per Mirror.

Conor McGregor speaks about fighting Jake Paul and Logan Paul in the future.@TheNotoriousMMA @jakepaul @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/bz1JbSIcm7 — YouTube Boxing 🥊 (@Youtube_Boxing_) July 8, 2021

Jake Paul has taken a huge approach to fighting McGregor, offering him $50 million to make it happen. "Conor, you're scared. Dana, you're scared. Sign the f—ing contract, you idiots," Jake Paul said to TMZ. "My team sent you a $50 million dollar offer this morning - 50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered. ut, you're scared to fight me, Conor!! You're ducking me because you don't wanna lose to a f—ing YouTuber. You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

Right now, the focus for McGregor is earning a win over Poirier after losing to him in January. In an interview with MMA Junkie, McGregor revealed that despite losing in the last fight, he will make sure he wins convincingly on Saturday.

“It’s all about me,” McGregor said. “He was electrocuted in the last fight, in the both rounds, so I’m just going to finish the job here. … He’s getting taken out on a stretcher. I’m ready for the 25 (minutes), but (I’ll finish him) early on. “It’s going to be a devastating KO – a masterpiece. I said that before the last one and a lot of people were thinking of the short game, but I was thinking of the long game. It’s the masterpiece coming now."