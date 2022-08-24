Jake Paul Reveals Date of Next Boxing Match Following Multiple Cancellations

Jake Paul will be back in the ring very soon. The YouTuber-turned-boxer went to Twitter on Wednesday to announce an opponent has signed to fight him in a match. Paul also announced that the fight will happen in October but didn't reveal the day and location of the match.

Paul's last boxing match came in December 2021 when he beat Tyron Woodley. He was scheduled to face Tommy Fury on Aug. 6, but the fight never happened due to Fury having significant visa issues. Hasim Rahman was set to take Fury's place in the fight, but it was called off due to "weight issues."

Opponent inked. October is mine. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 24, 2022

While appearing on the Tobin & Leroy Show earlier this month, Paul teased his upcoming match and his future plans. . "I'm still training every day, still working out, still planning to fight in October," Paul said. "The goal is to have my opponent on my own sports show. Why not? There's a lot of unique things that we can do." If the October fight gets called off, Paul likely won't have any issues finding another opponent. Hip-hop star Rick Ross recently went to Instagram to issue an open challenge for Paul.

"Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight [Jake Paul], I'm down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen. What fight would you want to see?" Ross wrote in an Instagram post. Paul has a 5-0 record in his boxing career. However, he's been criticized for not taking on any real boxers as he's faced two UFC stars, a former NBA player and a YouTuber. Of Paul's five boxing matches four were won by knockout. The other victory came on a split decision when he face Woodley for the first time in August 2021.

Earlier this year, Paul called out all the champions of UFC. "These guys that think they're so tough, these UFC champions, I'll beat the f— out of all of them," he said per, Sports Bible. "I've got time, I'm young, so any of them can get it. As fast as we get these deals done, I'm knocking them all out. If [Michael] Bisping wants to talk s—, cool, let's get in the ring p—. [Jorge] Masvidal, you p. All these guys, their dad Dana [White] owns them and they're a bunch of p—s that hide behind the contract."