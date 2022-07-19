Jake Paul's 'Hospital' Video Has Social Media Responding
Jake Paul is having some fun before his boxing match against Hasim Rahman Jr. The 25-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer posted a video on social media that shows him in a hospital bed. The nurse in the video is Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose, and Paul explains why he's been hospitalized.
"So guys, I'm in the hospital, I had an accident," Paul said. "I'm still gonna be able to fight on August 6, so get your tickets before they sell out. But I broke my back carrying the promotion for this event. It's broken. I broke my back carrying my last five fights' promotion. My opponents never sell s—. These motherf— never sell s—. They couldn't sell a pen to a writer."
Paul is undefeated (5-0) in his professional boxing career. He was scheduled to face Tommy Fury, but the half-brother of boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had to pull out of the bout due to travel issues. Rahman is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman and has a 13-1 record. The younger Rahman's only loss came in April when he fell to James Morrison via TKO. Here's a look at what fans had to say about the video.
Had a little accident but will still be able to fight August 6th. Get your tickets 👉🏼 https://t.co/j4OvSRYRxA pic.twitter.com/6YBbpHTk8K— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 18, 2022
One fan wrote: "Fight a real boxer. This unknown you're fighting in august ain't a proper boxer. He's been paid off to lose I know this from the man himself."
LOL This guy is a clown...but he's right. Most fighters should take a more active role in promoting their own business. If you have the personality of a snow pea, then hire a publicist. https://t.co/ANpf6JI9MF— War a Week Radio Network (@WaraWeekRadioN1) July 19, 2022
Another social media user wrote: "You in the hospital from sparring against a real boxer for the first time?"
We definitely need more Wrestling antics in this sport of Boxing....IDGAF https://t.co/SJb9EWaQSh— Wak3up_Mrfresh (@Wak3up_MrFresh) July 19, 2022
One person said: "When you finally fight a decent boxer and not some journey boys then I'm sure you will defo be in actual hospital you fraud."
This will be his excuse after he lost on Aug 6th. https://t.co/8fqBHu3JMe— Ed_Y1547 (@j7_12138) July 19, 2022
One person wrote: "Ah yes funny im on the floor rn man is immature asf gets the chance to advertise and out of all things uses an hospital themed to sell it got of gotten a better looking girl as well bud you're so basic it makes me vomit."
Ngl this was funny https://t.co/GkiBguntpc— ROLLY ✞ (@rollyswrld) July 19, 2022
One Twitter user stated: "You know how many people are laid up in the hospital right now though and you doing this to promote a fight come on."
I really enjoy what Jake brings to combat sports
He brings the entertainment it lacks sometimes
I love these skits
More fighters need to learn about entertainment & engagement
Jake has solid skills & he's still developing
I'm excited to see how far he can go in boxing👍— Chris (@mmaballer13_) July 19, 2022
A social media user asked: "He found extra medical supplies in a closet and decided to throw all of it in. A hospital bed without railings?? No wall outlets or oxygen/suction setup? Train of four test???? IV fluids in a tube feed bag?"
Gotta love this guy @VinceMcMahon who did it better? @jakepaul https://t.co/ciPrY1xnbH pic.twitter.com/sEw7qC8UM1— Nick (@ballermpls92) July 18, 2022
And this person wrote: "Lol he's training to get put in the hospital rofl!!!! He's already making his excuses now since he will actually fight a real boxer ... Like the rehydration clause wasn't enough of a handicap... Stick to YouTube."