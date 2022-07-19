Jake Paul's 'Hospital' Video Has Social Media Responding

Jake Paul is having some fun before his boxing match against Hasim Rahman Jr. The 25-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer posted a video on social media that shows him in a hospital bed. The nurse in the video is Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose, and Paul explains why he's been hospitalized.

"So guys, I'm in the hospital, I had an accident," Paul said. "I'm still gonna be able to fight on August 6, so get your tickets before they sell out. But I broke my back carrying the promotion for this event. It's broken. I broke my back carrying my last five fights' promotion. My opponents never sell s—. These motherf— never sell s—. They couldn't sell a pen to a writer."

Paul is undefeated (5-0) in his professional boxing career. He was scheduled to face Tommy Fury, but the half-brother of boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had to pull out of the bout due to travel issues. Rahman is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman and has a 13-1 record. The younger Rahman's only loss came in April when he fell to James Morrison via TKO. Here's a look at what fans had to say about the video.