Jade Cargill Is Nearing an Incredible Milestone in AEW

Jade Cargill is about to make to reach a big milestone. Last week, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star defeated Skye Blue during Battle of the Belts to retrain the TBS Championship. It was her 48th win in AEW and is only two wins away from being 50-0 in her career.

Cargill, 30, made her AEW debut on March 3, 2021. In her first match, Cargill teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Cargill pinned Red Velvet and has not looked back. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named Cargill Rookie of the Year in 2021 and ranked her the fifth-best female wrestler in the world in 2022. In January 2022, Cargill won the TBS Championship by defeating Ruby Soho in the TBS Championship Tournament finals.

#AndStill!!!

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill retains the title after a competitive match against @skyebyee and remains undefeated at 48-0!

It's #AEWBOTB5 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/s2J3gTvVTl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2023

Last year, Cargill attended San Diego Comic-Con and was asked if she ever imagined being undefeated for over 500 days. "No, never. I knew about the match I had with Shaquille O'Neal. That was about it, Cargill said, per 411 Mania. "I know that I made the best decision as far as wrestling companies were to go. Clearly, I mean (motions to her title belt), it speaks for herself, but I would have never ever — if you told me this five years [ago], well last year, I'd been like, 'Yeah right! There's no way!' So again, I'm just thankful for our owner Tony Khan for just trusting and believing that I can be put in these difficult positions and come out on top of it."

She also talked about how Red Velvet and Athena helped him in the ring. "Well, one of the people that I work with is Red Velvet. And she's really pushed me in the ring and she's like literally helped groom me and like calm me down when I think I've done anything brutal. And working with Athena right now has really pushed me to new heights. She came in like guns a-blazing. So, I'm just thankful to be in the ring with her and just getting knowledge from her to continue to get better."

Cargill grew up in Florida and attended Jacksonville University where she played basketball. She is romantically linked to former MLB player Brandon Phillips, and the couple has a daughter named Bailey Quinn.