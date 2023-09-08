Jackson Mahomes Attends Chiefs' Season Opener Amid Sexual Battery Case

Jackson Mahomes is showing support for the Kansas City Chiefs despite his legal troubles. The brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attended the defending Super Bowl champions season-opening game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, according to his Instagram Story (per PEOPLE). Jackson Mahomes wore an all-black outfit and took a photo of himself with Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes. He also posted a photo of himself while on the sidelines.

This comes after Jackson was arrested and changed on May 3 for aggravated sexual battery. The police affidavit states that Jackson allegedly grabbed a restaurant owner by the neck and forcibly kissed her after pushing another employee at a Kansas City restaurant last February. The restaurant owner, identified as Aspen Vaughn via The Kansas City Star, claims Jackson, 23, asked her to talk in the restaurant's office. She told police that's when he allegedly "grabbed her by the throat, forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth" without her consent.

Vaughn went on to say Jackson forcibly kissed her two more times without her consent and "told her not to tell anyone." Jackson is accused of pushing a restaurant worker who tried to open the door to the office to get a water bottle he left in the room. The affidavit states, "He found the door to the office locked and he entered the key code and was barely through the door" when Jackson pushed him "in the chest and told him he could not come in."

After the incident, Vaughn's boyfriend asked Jackson to leave. But according to the filing, Jackson "refused to leave until [the owner] gave him a hug." Jackson was released from jail on $100,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is set to take place on Oct. 24.

Jackson and Chiefs fas witnessed a tough game on Thursday night as the Chiefs lost to the Lions, 21-20. Patrick Mahomes did not have his best night, throwing for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing for a team-high 45 yards. After the game, Mahomes told reporters, "It's embarrassing for me to lose any time. Like I said after the ring ceremony, I've moved on to the next season. Obviously, it's cool for the fans to be able to see the banner and drop in at Arrowhead Stadium. But this is a whole new year and I think I know that and we are trying to win another Super Bowl and this is obviously not the way we wanted to start."