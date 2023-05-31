Instagram Model Admits to Stalking Soccer Pros, Used 21 Phone Numbers to Harass Them

An Instagram model pleaded guilty to stalking involving fear of violence or serious alarm or distress against multiple soccer players, according to Evening Standard. Orla Sloan, 21 harrassed Premier League stars Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Billy Gilmour with calls, texts, WhatsApp messages and Instagram posts after she briefly dated Mount and he ended the relationship. She used 21 phone numbers and multiple social media accounts to pursue the players and made false claims to have fallen pregnant by Gilmour despite them never having sex.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal told the court that Solan met the players at a house party thrown by Chilwell in November 2020, and the three players were members of Chelsea at the time. "Following that, Mr. Mount and Ms. Sloan slept together once", he said. "There was communication between them for around six months and Mr. Mount decided that the relationship wasn't going to progress anymore. He decided to end contact with Ms. Sloan."

Seetal went on to say that Mount faced a "bombardment of messages" from Sloan, who set up at least 21 different phone numbers to continue pursuing him. And when Sloan was blocked by Mount, she sent him a picture of herself buying a new phone number with the caption, "I'm not buying food anymore so I can get more numbers – I will be faster than you".

The court also heard that Sloan has an alter ego named "devil baby," In a message to Mount, Sloan wrote, "You and Ben (Chilwell) will be destroyed. Beware of devil baby Mason, I can morph in a second."

Mount said in a statement: "She knows roughly where I live and where I train. I am worried when unable to contact me she might turn up at my training centre." The court also heard Sloan also posted collages of Chilwell while attempting to make contact with him.

Gilmour received multiple messages from Sloan when he made the move from Chelsea to Brighton last summer. He briefly contacted Sloan after meeting at the house party before trying to cut off contact. Sloan admitted stalking Mount from June 2022 to October 2022. She also admitted to harassing Chilwell a the end of October 2022 and stalking Gilmour between Sep. 10 and Oct. 28, 2022.