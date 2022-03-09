Indianapolis Colts to Trade Carson Wentz to NFC Team

Carson Wentz is on the move once again. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Indianapolis Colts are trading Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks. It is believed that the Colts will get two third-round picks in the deal. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said that Washington was looking to land Russell Wilson who was recently traded to the Denver Broncos. This move puts the Colts in the mix to add a veteran quarterback.

Schefter also said that Washington is paying the full $28 million due to Wentz this year, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week. It was reported in February that the Colts were looking to trade Wentz due to the money he was set to make. They traded for Wentz last offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles and had to give up a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional second-round pick this year. In his one season with the Colts, Wentz completed 62.4% of his passes while throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 94.6 passer rating.

“I really feel like I have a new passion for the game,” Wentz said to Valley News Live before the 2021 season, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Now that I’ve seen — I’ve been the high, I’ve been injured, I’ve been benched, I’ve been traded, I’ve kind of seen a lot in five years. Whatever the game throws at me, I’m ready. And it’s kind of given me a new level of excitement for football. Obviously, I’m excited to be with my former OC, Coach Frank Reich, I just love that man to death. Met a lot of new faces in Indy, a lot of people that I’m really fired up to play with, and play for, and the organization seems awesome.”

Wentz, 29, was selected No. 2 overall by the Eagles in 2016. After a solid rookie season, Wentz was on his way to having an MVP-type year in 2017. But he suffered a season-end injury late in the year, making the way for Nick Foles to lead the team to a Super Bowl title. Wentz played in Philadelphia for three more seasons before being traded to the Colts. In his career, Wentz has completed 62.6% of his passes for 20,374 yards, 140 touchdowns and 57 interceptions.