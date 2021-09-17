Indianapolis Colts to Be Featured in New Docuseries

The Indianapolis Colts will be featured in a new docuseries this season. On Thursday night, the NFL announced that HBO Sports and NFL Films have teamed up for the new series called Hard Knocks in Season: Indianapolis Colts. It will take a look at the AFC South team during the season and will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m ET. This announcement comes after the latest season of Hard Knocks aired on HBO.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.” Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts will be available on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

One of the storylines for the series will likely be the Colts adding quarterback Carson Wentz. On Sunday, the Colts lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener, but Wentz had a strong debut, throwing for 251 yards and two touchdowns. He comes to Indianapolis after a rocky end with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There’s a handful of plays I want back that I could’ve got us in the right protection and helped us out,” Wentz said after the game on Sunday, per the team’s official website. “So you can never take it right at face value. So we gotta learn from it, learn from the tape, and that’s on all of us.”

Wentz also talked about how the team doesn’t like to lose. “Guys are frustrated with the loss. Everybody takes it hard and everyone is accountable for their own mistakes,” Wentz said. “It’s cool to see — I can already see how hungry everybody is. We’ll be right back in there tomorrow working and everybody’s hungry to get better. It’s a good culture, guys are ready to go, go back to work, frustrated with it but we’ll learn from it.” The new series is a spinoff of Hard Knocks, which began airing in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens. The series has looked at 16 different training camps over the years with the most previous being the Dallas Cowboys.