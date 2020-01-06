Hulk Hogan Reveals New Look in Mirror Selfie

Hulk Hogan is preparing to enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, but he appears to be teasing a comeback as well. The longtime wrestler posted a photo on his Twitter account that showed him taking a mirror selfie after a workout. Hogan added a description to the image by writing: “Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother!”

They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life pic.twitter.com/nd1ccTy7kS — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 4, 2020

According to the tweet, Hogan underwent the 10th back surgery of his life. The doctors reportedly told him that he could only go with light weights for four months, followed by ramping up his training after six months. However, he was back in the gym at seven weeks and four days for his “MANIACS.”

Hogan, 66, hasn’t appeared in the ring since a trip to the United Kingdom in 2012. He paired with James Storm and Sting in order to defeat Bully Ray, Bobby Roode, and Kurt Angle. Hogan previously lost a solo match to Sting in 2011 at TNA Bound For Glory in Philadelphia.

While he has been present for several appearances on WWE television, Hogan has not taken part in any in-ring action or physical activity. Although his tweet appears to hint at a return to action. Hogan is hitting the gym hard in anticipation of what many believe to be a return to the ring, which he referenced during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling],” Hogan said in October 2019. “If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’”

As he continued to explain, Hogan would prefer to face off against the 74-year-old McMahon. The pair battled during Wrestlemania 19 during a match that Roddy Piper interrupted with a surprise attack. However, Hogan ultimately pinned McMahon and took the victory.

A return to the ring has not been confirmed by Hogan, but the recent post on Twitter makes it appear that this will be far more likely as Wrestlemania approaches. The big event will take place on Apr. 5, 2020.

(Photo Credit: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)