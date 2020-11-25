Hulk Hogan Responds to Chris Hemsworth Playing Him in Upcoming Biopic

✖

Chris Hemsworth is preparing to play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic, and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is loving it. Hogan recently went to Twitter to show off Hemsworth's physique in an Instagram photo. In the tweet, Hogan said that Hemsworth is "ready" and he's "good looking enough" to play him.

It was announced in 2019 that the Thor star would play Hogan in a movie about his life. In an interview with ScreenRant earlier this year, Hemsworth said: "Look, I haven't read a script yet. I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now...I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are."

He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol,lol,lol. HH pic.twitter.com/q6LLfWUGgL — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 23, 2020

The film reportedly focuses on Hogan's early years in pro wrestling. He became a huge star in the 1980s, and most would say that WWE is where it is today because of what Hogan did almost 40 years ago. Over the summer, Hemsworth talked about what he needed to do to look like Hogan.

"I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor", Hemsworth said to Men's Health in June. "There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude... I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing."

Hogan, 67, is considered the leader of the "golden age" of pro wrestling, which was in the 1980s. With the help of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, Hogan was able to make pro wrestling very popular across the nation. One of the biggest and most important matches in WWE history is when Hogan defeated the late Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III in front of 93,000 people in Detroit.

Hogan won the WWF Championship six times and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and this year. The reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice is what he did in WCW. Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash started one of the most famous stables in wrestling history, the New World Order (NWO). Hogan would also win the WCW Heavyweight Championship six times.