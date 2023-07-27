How Verizon Customers Can Get NFL Sunday Ticket for Free

NFL Sunday Ticket is making the move from Direct TV to YouTube for the 2023 NFL season and beyond. And while some fans will have to pay a significant fee to watch all the NFL games each week, others will get the package for free. Verizon recently announced it has reached a deal with YouTube and the NFL that will enable it to offer new customers Sunday Ticket at no extra charge. The offer will be for Verizon customers who buy or pre-order certain smartphones and sign up for a mobile line or those who sign up for select home internet plans. Existing customers who upgrade to qualifying plans can also get Sunday Ticket for free.

NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans to watch every game played every Sunday instead of the local and regional games on Fox and CBS. The package was on DirecTV for nearly 30 years, and the rights changed for a reported $2 billion a season in a multi-year contract. This comes as the NFL enters its new contract with the TV networks and streaming services.

New myPlan & Home Internet customers can now get NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube & YouTube TV, on @Verizon. The offer saves customers up to $449 & gives them access to every NFL game in the 2023 season.



Read more⬇️https://t.co/kMZOKuVMvu — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) July 26, 2023

"We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States access, watch and follow the NFL," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in December. "For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this strategic partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

NFL Sunday Ticket was created by Jon Taffer who is known for being the host of the Paramount Network series Bar Rescue. PopCulture.com spoke to Taffer earlier this year about the move, and he is looking forward to seeing how it plays out.

"It's unbelievable the billions of dollars involved in these transactions now," Taffer said. "I remember when we started it, it wasn't available at home. When we started Sunday Ticket, it was just a commercial license. You could only get it in bars and restaurants. Then I think it was three years later that we introduced it at home, and of course now home is more revenues than the commercial licenses. It's amazing 25 years later, to see its growth and how important it still is to everyone."