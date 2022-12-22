NFL Officially Announces New Home for NFL 'Sunday Ticket'

NFL Sunday Ticket officially has a new home. On Thursday, the NFL announced its television package is heading to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels after agreeing to a multi-year contract with Google. The deal will start in 2023, and NFL Sunday Ticket will give fans an opportunity to watch games that are out-of-market on Sunday afternoons.

"We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States access, watch and follow the NFL," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this strategic partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

The rumors are true. NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to @YouTube Primetime Channels and YouTube TV in *2023*. pic.twitter.com/3ZPKlaRhBQ — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 22, 2022

Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone a la carte on YouTube Primetime Channels. This comes after the package had been on DirecTV since its launch in 1994. The NFL and Google have been partners since the league launched its channel on YouTube in 2015. The channel has grown to more than 10 million subscribers who enjoy clips, highlights game-day compilations and exclusive content such as the series NFL Follies and Gameday All-Access.

"YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they're streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights," Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube said. "Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We're excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere."

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets viewers watch live and on-demand TV from over 100 channels. Viewers have access to local and national live sports, breaking news, shows and movies. YouTube Primetime Channels is a new way for users to subscribe and watch content from their favorite streaming services right on the YouTube app. Users can browse sign up and watch their favorite shows, movies, and sports from over 30 channels.