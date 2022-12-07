How Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Is Helping Fans Eliminate Debt

Josh Allen continues to do good work in the community. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Buffalo Bills quarterback has partnered with ForgiveCo to forgive $10 million of consumer debt. ForgiveCo is a new public benefit corporation (PBC) that aims to help brands do good by forgiving the debt of necessity for individuals in hardship. The individuals benefiting from debt relief will receive a letter from ForgiveCo and Allen at the end of the year. The company will concentrate the forgiveness efforts in Allen's home state of California, his college state of Wyoming and his professional home in Buffalo.

"Coming from a small town and now living out my dream playing football, I recognize that I owe a debt of gratitude to the fans for their support not only each Sunday but also their continued support of my off-field endeavors," Allen said in a statement. "I was honored when ForgiveCo approached me with a chance to uplift thousands of hard-working Americans in the communities that support me by alleviating the burden of debt from their lives."

Bills star @JoshAllenQB has teamed up with ForgiveCo to forgive $10M of consumer debt, helping Americans facing financial hardship. Translates to an average of $3,847 relieved for 2600 people. Those benefiting will receive a letter by the end of the year. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/MiGRDAnLlp — Jess Golden (@JGolden5) December 6, 2022

"Launching ForgiveCo debt transformation services today with this initial $10 million of debt forgiveness begins a new era where brands can make a life-changing impact for everyday Americans who have fallen on unfortunate debt hardship," Craig Antico, co-founder of ForgiveCo, said in a statement "Since 2012, I have helped pioneer ways to forgive debt through non-profit models, but ForgiveCo is an all-new commercial endeavor that enables brands of all budgets to do good in a new way that brings them closer to the communities and customers they serve. Our public benefit is our service, and we look for brands to use our community marketing tool to build on this moment and connect with consumers they care about."

Allen has been the QB for the Bills since 2018. In his career, Allen has been selected to the All-Pro Second Team and the Pro Bowl in 2020. Last season, Allen broke the record for the highest passer rating in a single playoff game at 149.0. So far this year, the 26-year-old NFL quarterback has completed 64.1% of his passes while throwing for 3,406 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 96.0 passer rating.