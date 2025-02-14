‘Basketball Wives’ Star Draya Michelle Ripped for Sharing Air Purifier Ad Amidst LA Wildfires

As Los Angeles and surrounding counties finally begin to settle from the devastating impact of the L.A. wildfires, some celebrities have yet to rectify their reputations as some social media onlookers say their behavior amid the ongoing tragedy was tone deaf. Days into the outbreak, Draya Michele, a Basketball Wives: LA alum, pissed social media users off.

The former video model promoted air purifiers in an Instagram post. “While the unimaginable is happening with the fires in LA… air quality is so poor, toxic even. I’m using the @sereniby_official air purifier to ensure that my kids and pets are breathing in fresh, double filtered air. The brand is now offering $200 off when you use my link in bio. There’s no price on peace of mind but having it is more valuable than most worldly things. #prayforla #airquality #airpurifier,” she captioned the Instagram post.

She’s come under fire a lot within the past year. The mother of three gave birth to her first daughter last year with NBA player, Jalen Green, who is 17 years her senior and just one year older than her eldest child.

The two have been romantically involved since 2023. In May 2024, she confirmed the birth of their daughter in a social media post to her Instagram account, captioning a picture: “In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward.”

With the exception of wishing one another birthday greetings, the two have been mum on their relationship. Michele has hinted to ignoring the criticism about their relationship in cryptic posts.