Hilarious Mark Ingram Post-Game Interview Goes Viral, Ravens Fans Sound Off

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram is known as the best hype man in the NFL after spending considerable time trying to get his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, some attention. FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews is well aware of this fact, and she gave Ingram the opportunity to conduct his own interview on Thursday night. The result did not disappoint the Ravens fans.

Following the decisive victory over the New York Jets that clinched the AFC North for the second year in a row, both Ingram and Jackson met with Andrews to discuss the win. However, the veteran reporter in Andrews knew that this moment would be made better by Ingram taking the microphone and doing what he does best, which is hyping up his quarterback.

“Freaky L, AKA Action Jackson, AKA Era 8 Apparel,” Ingram said to Jackson. “Hey, L, you broke Mike Vick’s rushing record, you the AFC North Champions for the second year in a row. How it feel, man? Tell me how it feel, L Freaky.”

Mark Ingram funny bro 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lLBh1Xn9An — Football Is Life (@FootbaIl_Tweets) December 13, 2019

“He’s gonna be a great broadcaster/sports analyst when his career is all said and done,” one fan said on Twitter following the game. Another simply weighed in by typing “BIG TRUSSSS.” This is a phrase that Ingram has popularized during this long winning streak and record-breaking season.

Originally a first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints back in 2011, Ingram is only in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens, but he has quickly worked his way into the good graces of the locker room, as well as the fanbase. His hard-running has led to multiple touchdowns and big plays, and his personality has made him a beloved figure in Baltimore.

“Mark Ingram should be everyone’s spirit animal,” a football wrote after watching the Heisman Trophy-winning running back conduct his interview. It was apparent to many that the Ravens are having a ton of fun amid this winning streak, and Ingram is the man leading the celebration each week.

This moment gained national attention due to it occurring in primetime, but it was far from the only time that Ingram has talked about his teammate being the MVP favorite. He introduced Jackson during a postgame interview in late November by saying that anyone who disagrees with the QB being the MVP can come see him.

If the Ravens continue winning, it’s guaranteed that Ingram will keep hyping up Jackson until he wins MVP at the annual NFL Honors. Although the young quarterback would rather win the Super Bowl than take home another personal trophy.

(Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty)