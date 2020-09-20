High School Football Player Dies From Apparent Heat Stroke After Collapsing Amid Practice

✖

A high school football player died on Friday due to apparent heatstroke. He collapsed at the end of practice on Tuesday and died three days later. His friends and family confirmed the news on Facebook and Twitter.

According to PEOPLE, Remy Hidalgo, a junior at Denham Springs High School, was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Baton Rouge on Tuesday. He arrived with a 106-degree fever. "Doctors fully believe Remy had a heatstroke," family friend Lee Ann Watson wrote on Facebook. "Remy has the biggest heart and is like our high school teddy bear, everyone loves him."

I never could’ve imagine myself saying this to you at only 16. But rest easy Remy Kevin Hidalgo. You were the greatest friend I could’ve ever asked for. Thank you for being you. I’ll forever miss and love you😪💔 #FlyHigh77 pic.twitter.com/gfJgdptNpr — brandon🌵🌎🎡 (@brandoncook69) September 18, 2020

Following a night at the hospital in Baton Rouge, Hidalgo was transported to the Children's Hospital in New Orleans. His family said that he was in desperate need of a blood transfusion. His school held a vigil on Wednesday night as hundreds came together at the football field to pray for his recovery.

"Today officially marks the most impossible day in my life," wrote Ashley Roberson, Hidalgo's mother. "How will I get through life without you. The love of my life. My baby boy! You could not have been more perfect if you tried. You were loved more than you will ever know. You were the best son, brother, grandson, and friend. I wish I could take your place I don’t want to hear you are in a better place !! You are supposed to be with me. You still had too many things to finish and accomplish. I am mad right now!! Very mad!!!!! This is not fair I just want you back. I love you more than a human could love another human. I love you to heaven and back my sweet angel."

A spokesperson for Livingston Parish Public Schools told CBS affiliate WAFB in a statement that "all normal safety protocols were followed by coaches and staff" on Tuesday. They also initially withheld Hidalgo's name due to student-privacy and HIPAA laws, as well as respect for the family.

"The Denham Springs High School football team held practice yesterday, beginning at 3 p.m. All normal safety protocols were followed by coaches and staff prior to and during the practice," the spokesperson said. "The incident occurred near the end of practice. Three trainers were present during the team's practice and all responded immediately to the incident, providing medical assistance, and calling 9-1-1 for paramedic assistance and for the student to be transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital."