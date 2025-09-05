High-Profile CBS Sports Personality Exits

Jay Wright is out at CBS. The sports stable announced his exit in an X, formerly Twitter, statement.

He announced that he’s leaving to focus full time on another endeavor. Wright has been serving in dual roles in his professional career.

“After three amazing years with CBS Sports and TNT Sports, I’ve decided to step back from full-time broadcasting. It wasn’t an easy call, but it allows me to focus on my role as Special Assistant to the President at Villanova – and to spend quality time with my family,” he began. “Huge thanks to the CBS Sports and TNT teams. They’re truly the best in the business. I’m grateful for the incredible experiences and friendships. I look forward to staying connected and collaborating with them on future projects.”

According to ESPN, Wright was hired by CBS Sports and TNT Sports as a college basketball analyst in 2022. His work included serving as a game analyst during the regular season before moving to the studio for the NCAA tournament.

Wright was named a special assistant to the president at Villanova after his retirement where he is involved with fundraising, advising and education. In his 21 seasons at Villanova, he led the Wildcats to two national titles, and four appearances in the Final Four. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Many were shocked when he retired in April 2022, only about two weeks after he led Villanova to its fourth Final Four of his time as coach. His reason for retirement at the time? He said he lacked the same “edge” in his final season that he had throughout his coaching career.

“During this season, it started to hit me,” he said when announcing his decision as he became emotional. “I started to look at where my coaching was. Everybody being in place: our staff, the team. We wanted to leave this in a better place than we found it. And we wanted it to be strong and in a great position when we left.