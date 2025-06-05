CBS Sports Host Ties the Knot

CBS Sports’ Josh Pate is officially off the marriage market.

The Josh Pate’s College Football Show host married his fiancée Savannah French in a romantic ceremony on Thursday, May 22.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The bride shared the news in a first-look wedding day video uploaded to Instagram over the weekend. Revealing their wedding date of “5.22.25,” French said, “Our wedding day was nothing short of a dream—intimate and intentional down to the smallest detail. Here’s a glimpse into the happiest day of our lives!” She concluded, “To our friends and family, we get to celebrate with YOU now and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!”

Pate shared news of the nuptials on X just a day after the newlyweds exchanged vows. Sharing a photo of himself and his bride, the football analyst told his followers, “never EVER stop recruiting.” In a follow-up post with a glimpse from their wedding video, Pate described their nuptials as “Pate State non-fall wedding hype.”

Pate and French debuted their relationship back in September 2023 when French shared a photo with Pate captioned, “dibs.” The couple tied the knot just a little more than a month after they announced their engagement. French, who has over 13 years of experience working as a CFB recruiter, shared the relationship update by teasing on Instagram that she and Pate were “trading in championship rings for engagement rings and here I thought I was the recruiter…” Pate, meanwhile, said he “secured my five star.” The CBS Sports figure at the time also teased that there would be “no fall wedding.”

In mid-May, French hinted that their wedding was drawing near when she posted photos from her bachelorette party.” Then on Tuesday, May 20, Pate revealed they would be tying the knot just two days later, sharing, “Savannah…beautiful this time of year. 5.22.25.” That same day, French teased, “two days until I get to marry you,” as she tagged her husband-to-be in a post.

News of their marriage was celebrated by their followers, with one person commenting on their wedding announcement, “Congratulations to the happy couple!!” Somebody else wrote, “This is so beautiful. God bless your union Savannah & Josh! Congratulations!!!”