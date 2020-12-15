Heat Star Jimmy Butler is Apparently Really Into Coffee

✖

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler came within reach of winning an NBA title following the 2019-20 season, his first with the team. He is back with the Florida franchise and is drawing attention by persuading guard Goran Dragic to rejoin the team. He is also sparking comments with the revelation that he is really into the art of coffee-making.

The revelation surfaced during a story in Sports Illustrated. The outlet provided insight into Butler's off-court persona, as well as his newfound love. SI revealed that the Heat star actually shared his coffee obsession with fellow NBA athletes during their time in the Orlando bubble. He started Big Face Coffee and sold special drinks for $20 each.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler)

According to the story, Butler landed in Florida with enough coffee and accessories to keep him caffeinated during the season restart and the playoffs. However, the NBA star realized that there wasn't a "reliable caffeine option" on the Disney campus. He saw an opportunity and created Big Face Coffee in a hotel room, along with a menu featuring pour-overs, lattes and cappuccinos among other options. He charged one price regardless of size or drink and provided sustenance to his fellow players.

"I wish I could take five years off and open a cafe," Butler told the outlet. He apparently started his coffee journey as someone that drank a "run-of-the-mill" cup with eight sugars. His approach changed when his trainer, James Scott, told him that consuming higher-quality coffee in moderation couple potentially help him in training.

Butler later traveled to Europe and "spent hours" in cafes while having conversations with patrons about their favorite drinks. He then became "obsessive" about beans and began stocking up on necessary equipment. Butler now roasts and grinds everything himself, opting for a bean from Brazil, and then he brews the coffee using multiple methods. He has a pour-over — his preferred method — an espresso maker and a Chemex — a rising star in the coffee world. Butler also has a scale to ensure that he is properly weighing the grounds and water.

While Butler remains in the NBA and plans on returning to the NBA Finals, he also has his sights set on improving his coffee skills. He has spent time this offseason working on his latte art but still has to make some progress before showing it off to Big Face customers. "You have to pour it from a certain height and certain angle. It’s taken up a lot of time, and a lot of mistakes," Butler said, per SI.