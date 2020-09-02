HBO Adds Chadwick Boseman Memoriam Before His 'The Shop: Uninterrupted' Episode

✖

Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away quietly on Friday after facing colon cancer for four years. During this time, he appeared on HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted for a freeform discussion. Now the TV giant is adding an In Memoriam photo featuring Boseman prior to the episode.

HBO's new image shows Boseman sitting in the barbershop chair. The episode previously featured several big names joining host Maverick Carter for an unfiltered conversation. This includes Boseman, as well as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, rapper Roddy Ricch, actor Tiffany Haddish, businessman Steve Stoute and marketing executive Paul Rivera. The episode aired on March 7 and sparked some very unique conversations. This includes Boseman talking about previously meeting the late Kobe Bryant.

(Photo: HBO)

"The first time I saw him was before he won the Oscar," Boseman said during the episode. "It was crazy because we were sitting in the party talking about philosophy and poetry — that's who he was. He was like, 'This is what I'm into right now as an artist, not as a basketball player.'

"We started talking about it, I'm like 'Yo we should do something together,'" Boseman continued. "He was applying the same type of focus that he's applied to basketball, as a producer or director, whatever. He looked at me and I saw his eyes go in like he was meditating. He looked up to me and he said, 'Two years.' It's like he saw the whole thing unfold and he was like, 'I need two years.' And I walked away and I said to my fiancé, 'Yo, he is who they say he is.'"

One of the other stars from the episode, Mahomes, also spoke to reporters over the weekend about Boseman. The defending Super Bowl LIV MVP explained that he first met the actor during The Shop and then they reconnected at the NBA All-Star Game. Mahomes came away from these experiences with the belief that Boseman was a great person.

"I'm obviously a huge fan of all of his work and then at the same time, I got to be on The Shop with him right after this season and I got to meet him, after that we had a conversation there," Mahomes said. "Then we went to the NBA All-Star Game and we sat right beside each other, his wife, my girlfriend, they talked. Just great people and obviously, rest in peace to him. He was a great person, so total respect and total fan of him and his work."