'Uncut Gems' on Netflix: Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett’s Gambling Drama Coming in May

Uncut Gems, the gambling film starring Adam Sandler and former Boston Celtics player Kevin Garnett, drew rave reviews following its release on Dec. 25. Moviegoers loved the more serious version of Sandler, and now they can experience it once again. Uncut Gems will be heading to Netflix in May.

According to Collider, Sandler's film will be hitting the streaming service on May 25. It will join Ne Zha and Norm of the North: Family Vacation. May will also feature the releases of Steve Carell's new series, Space Force, and Jerry Seinfeld's latest standup comedy special. The month will be packed with additions that viewers can enjoy while remaining in self-quarantine.

This is not the first time that Uncut Gems has believed to be heading to Netflix. The streaming company tweeted in mid-January that the film would be available to users "outside the U.S." on Jan. 31, then added that domestic fans could watch it "soon." The tweet was soon deleted, which sparked a backlash on social media.

The production company A24 later clarified that the film's streaming and home video plans were yet to be announced. This only led to further questions as U.S.-based viewers wondered when they would be able to rewatch Uncut Gems. Now that answer has been provided.

Despite having a small inconsistency in which Sandler said a game was being shown on ESPN instead of TNT, Uncut Gems drew positive attention due to the accuracy with which they portrayed 2012-era New York. The phones had to be era-appropriate, as did the clothing, billboards, and drinks. Sandler couldn't be seen walking around with one of Starbucks' new non-dairy drinks, such as the Oat Milk Honey Latte.

Uncut Gems was one of the biggest critical successes of 2019 and earned a "Certified Fresh" rating from Rotten Tomatoes. Several critics called the film a career-best performance for Sandler. Despite the praise, however, the last-minute entry to the Academy Awards did not get any nominations.

The film tells the story of a jeweler and gambling addict played by Sandler, who goes to extreme lengths to get himself out of debt. The backdrop of the film is the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, which explains Garnett's inclusion in the film. He comes into Sandler's jewelry shop and discovers an uncut opal that he believes will give him the strength to play better during the series.