Gwyneth Paltrow’s Uber Eats Super Bowl Appearance Raises Eyebrows

Gwyneth Paltrow’s appearance in the Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial has everyone talking. The 49-year-old actress is seen eating a candle in the commercial to promote Uber Eats delivering items that are not food. When fans saw Paltrow eat the candle, social media lit up as she has a vagina candle made by her company Goop (follow the Super Bowl here).

“Did I just see Gwyneth Paltrow bite into her candle that smells like her vagina? In an Uber eats ad?” one person on Twitter wrote. The candle Paltrow eats contains the phrase, “This smells like my vagina.” More people were shocked to see the Shakespeare in Love star joke about her controversial candle.

“I’m sorry, I’m still stuck on that uber eats commercial in which Gwyneth Paltrow tries to eat the vagina candle,” another person wrote.” Paltrow began selling the candle in January 2020. At the time, Paltrow appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and explained how the controversial candle come about.

“So it sort of started as a joke. I was with the [perfumer] Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing and was like, ‘This smells like my vagina!’” the Goop founder said, per PEOPLE. “And I was kidding obviously. And we were on mushrooms — no, no we weren’t on mushrooms.”

Paltrow then went on to talk about how the joke she made became a serious idea. “So it actually became this thing that it was funny to us and but also a little bit punk rock,” she explained. “I think women, a lot of us, have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body or whatever. So this is a little bit of a subversive candle for all of us out there.”

A new vagina candle was released in January called, “Hands Off My Vagina” and features notes, notes of coconut milk, Damascena roses, raw vanilla, hinoki cypress, and toasted cacao. The candle is listed for $75, and Paltrow shared more info on social media. “The word ‘vagina’ holds a lot of power,” Paltrow wrote. “And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they’re not invited. Your reproductive organs; your choice.”

