Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Returns With Another Special Vagina Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle company Goop is selling another vagina candle, but this time it’s for a good cause. Because they “believe in reproductive freedom, body integrity, and equal rights regardless of genders,” Goop launched the new “Hands Off My Vagina” candle on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of Roe. Vs. Wade. The candle is listed for $75 and features notes of coconut milk, Damascena roses, raw vanilla, hinoki cypress, and toasted cacao.

Paltrow shared her beliefs about the candle and what it stands for on Instagram. “The word ‘vagina’ holds a lot of power,” Paltrow wrote. “And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they’re not invited. Your reproductive organs; your choice.” Paltrow also noted that $25 from each candle sold through July 1 would be donated to the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project to help in their “urgent and critical fight to protect our rights and basic freedoms.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We hope you join us in supporting the ACLU in this essential struggle for safety and reproductive rights, whether you’re buying a candle, donating directly, engaging in protest, or otherwise advocating for change,” wrote the official Goop Instagram account. This Isn’t the first time that Goop has released a vagina-related candle, making waves in January 2020 with the now infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle. “It sort of started as a joke,” Paltrow explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I smelled this beautiful thing, and I was like, ‘This smells like my vagina!’”

“I was kidding, obviously. So then it actually became kind of a funny thing, where it was really funny to us, but also a little bit punk rock,” Paltrow added. “I think women — a lot of us — have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body, so this is just a little bit of a subversive candle for all of us out there.” The controversial candle even Inspired two follow-ups, “This Smells Like My Orgasm” and “This Smells Like My Prenup.”