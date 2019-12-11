Grizzlies’ Andre Iguodala Makes Surprise Appearance During ‘Silicon Valley’ Series Finale

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala may now be a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, but he is best known for his time spent in the San Francisco Bay Area as a key piece of the Golden State Warriors. Fans of the 35-year-old were reminded of his tenure with the team on Monday night after he made an appearance on the HBO show Silicon Valley. The cameo was brief, but Iguodala still referenced his interest in tech and cybersecurity.

This appearance took place during a press conference held by Pied Piper CEO Richard Hendricks. The character, played by Thomas Middleditch, wanted a celebrity endorsement for his product, so he went to the former member of the Golden State Warriors. He even compared Pied Piper to the “fast and powerful” Iguodala.

“That’s right, Richard Hendricks. And as a member of the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team, I know a little something about cybersecurity,” Iguodala said via a large projection screen.

This pairing between Silicon Valley and Iguodala is fitting considering that the three-time champion has long been a tech investor. He helped create the annual Players Technology Summit, which brings together tech entrepreneurs, investors, and athletes. Iguodala has also invested in several tech companies, including a video conferencing company in Zoom.

“Definitely the tech sector,” Iguodala told Forbes about his investments earlier in 2019. “I’m interested in healthcare, the health of a lot of athletes, a lot of different platforms that are able to bridge the gap between sports and business. The sky’s the limit…whether it be myself or collaborating with a lot of other great minds as well.”

Interestingly enough, this series finale aired during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, Iguodala’s new and teams respectively. Although the veteran NBA player was not participating on the court due to an issue with his situation.

Shortly after his trade to the Grizzlies during the offseason, Iguodala revealed that he did not want to play for a rebuilding team. He was granted a holdout during training camp, which brought about a belief that he would be traded. That transaction did not happen, so the former Finals MVP has been waiting to be sent elsewhere via another trade or to have his contract bought out so he could sign with any team he wants.

His future in the NBA is undecided at this moment, but Iguodala still appeared on TV the same night as both of his teams. He just did so in a different manner.

