Green Bay Packers 'Prefer to Move on' From Aaron Rodgers, According to Report

It's getting more likely that Aaron Rodgers won't be with the Green Bay Packers in 2023. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team "prefers to move" on from the Super Bowl champion quarterback as it did with Brett Favre. Schefter also says that Rodgers is aware of the Packers' feelings on the situation, but when speaking about it on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he's open to having a conversation with Green Bay.

This news comes shortly after Schefter reported that the Packers are expected to consider trading Rodgers to an AFC team. All this depends on a number of things including if Rodgers decides to retire or not. One reason the Packers could trade Rodgers is salary cap issues as they are projected to be $16 million over the cap next season and have a long list of veteran free agents including Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Mason Crosby. Rodgers is close with those players and will not likely want to come back if it's a new and young squad.

But it's hard to see Rodgers retiring since he's due $59.5 million and guaranteed money and another $49.25 million in 2024. Rodgers is not expected to walk away from $110 million in guaranteed money since he's still playing at a high level, throwing for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns with a 91.1 passer rating. Those numbers are lower than what we've seen from Rodgers in 2020 and 2021, but it's still good enough for other teams to trade for him.

In 2020, the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft and is expected to take over for Rodgers. Love showed flashes of his ability, completing six of nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

"They drafted my replacement, and if I didn't win two COVID MVPs, this conversation probably would've happened earlier, Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. "But in a year where I'm not going to win MVP, it allows for all the different conjectures of if Jordan is ready and if it's time to move on." Rodgers was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft but became the starting QB in 2008. In his career, Rodgers won the NFL MVP award four times and led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 2010.