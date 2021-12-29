GoFundMe for Longtime ESPN Reporter’s 11-Year-Old Son Who Lost Both Parents to Cancer Raises Over $200K

Longtime ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson died at the age of 44 on Tuesday. Dickerson was battling colon cancer at the time of his death, and the news comes two years after Dickerson’s wife Caitlin died of complications from melanoma. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the couple’s 11-year-old son and has raised over $200,000 as of Wednesday morning.

“Early this year, Jeff was delivered the devastating news that he was diagnosed with colon cancer,” Dickerson’s sister-in-law Jen Etling Hobin wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Typical JD, he remained completely optimistic for a full recovery, especially to be there for Parker. Jeff was, unfortunately, playing the role of both parents as just two years ago, Caitlin lost her struggle with an extremely rare form of cancer, leaving then eight-year-old Parker with Jeff his only parent. Without Caitlin, Jeff has done all he could to support Parker, especially his passion for athletics. Undoubtedly you could hear the pride in JD’s voice when he talked about Parker’s achievements at such a young age.”

Dickerson covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN. He began covering the Bears for ESPN when he was working for ESPN 1000 radio in 2001. He then moved over to digital coverage in 2009 at ESPNChicago.com before transitioning to ESPN.com in 2013. He also hosted a show on ESPN radio called Dickerson and Hood.

“JD was one of the most positive people you will ever meet,” ESPN deputy editor for digital NFL coverage Heather Burns said in a statement. “We all got together in October for an event, and there he was lifting our spirits and assuring us he was going to beat cancer. That’s just who he was. We are holding Jeff’s family, and especially his son, Parker, in our prayers.”

Dickerson’s first love was radio and was well-respected by everyone in the Chicago community to his ESPN colleagues. “Jeff Dickerson owed me nothing, nor did he have to help me get an opportunity that changed the trajectory of my career,” ESPN Minnesota Vikings reporter Courtney Cronin said. “He taught me what it means to be a great teammate, and he put me on a path that wouldn’t have been possible without his guidance. I’m eternally grateful for the time I was gifted with JD in my life and will carry my teammate, my co-host and my dear friend in my heart with me for the rest of my days.”