Gisele Bündchen Takes Huge Step Towards Divorcing Tom Brady

The ongoing battle between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady just took a big step. According to Page Six, Bündchen has hired a top divorce lawyer in Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as the two are heading for a split. Bündchen reportedly hired Tom Sasser, who has represented Tiger Woods in his divorce from Elin Nordegren. Sasser also represented NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon in his 2003 divorce from his wife Brooke.

"Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers. They are ready for a fight, a source told Page Six. "Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world."

The issues began in September when Brady and Bündchen got into a big fight. The couple who share two children are living separately for the past couple of months. "I don't think there will be any coming back now," the source added. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

It's been reported that the issues between Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, have to do with Brady returning to the NFL after retiring in February. When speaking to Elle earlier this year, Bündchen made it clear that she hasn't encouraged Brady to retire. "Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she says. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Elle spoke to Bündchen before the martial issues were reported, and she has not publicly commented on everything that is going on now. But the one thing she told Elle is she's ready to take her career to new heights after supporting Brady for years. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," she said. "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."