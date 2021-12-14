Gisele Bundchen Shares Surprising Reaction to Attending First Football Game After Meeting Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen is a big fan of football thanks to her husband Tom Brady. However, when she first met the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, football was not on her radar. In the latest episode of the ESPN+ Bundchen talked about how “boring ” football was after she attended her first game.

“I thought it was the most boring thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I was like ‘What are they doing?’ … In the end, I was like, ‘God I don’t know what to tell this guy?’ … I didn’t understand anything,” Bundchen said, per PEOPLE. Bundchen’s first game was between Brady’s former team, New England Patriots, against the San Diego Chargers. Brady invited Bundchen to the game after going on a few dates.

“She didn’t grow up watching football, she could care less about that,” Brady explained. Despite not caring for the sport at first, Bundchen began to realize how much work Brady and NFL players put in every year due to the physicality of the game.

“I think we both could understand the level of commitment and the level of dedication it takes to be really good at something,” Bundchen explained. Brady and Bundchen tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to two children. Brady also has a son from a relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“I didn’t think I’d be married ’til I was late in my career, late 30s, early 40s, I was gonna get married,” Brady revealed. “And obviously she came into my life.” “We shared a great love of family, we shared a great love of each other, and we wanted to build a family together.”

Brady was in the prime of his career when he married Bundchen. And while Brady knows retirement is closer now than what it was in 2009, he is showing no signs of slowing down. In 13 games this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the legendary quarterback has completed 68% of his passes for 4,134 yards and 36 touchdowns. He has led the Buccaneers to a 10-3 record, and that ties them with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals for the best record in the NFL.