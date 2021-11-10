Tom Brady Docuseries to Premiere Exclusively on ESPN+ This Month

A new Tom Brady docuseries is on the way. On Tuesday, ESPN announced that Man in the Arena: Tom Brady will premiere exclusively on ESPN+ on November 16. The series will take a look at Brady’s legendary NFL career and will feature interviews with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and other notable figures. Episodes of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady will be available every Tuesday on ESPN+.

“Man in the Arena is more than a series of career highlights compiled together,” Brady said in a press release. “This series shows what an incredible journey it has been for me these past 22 years and the incredible people that have impacted me on this amazing ride. It is an inside look into how this journey has helped shape me into the man I am today.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each episode will focus on a Super Bowl appearance. It will start with Super Bowl XXXVI, the season Brady took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe while he was with the New England Patriots and led the team to its first Super Bowl title. Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is directed by Gotham Chopra and produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, 199 Productions and NFL Films.

“Tom Brady has been a dominant force in the NFL, and in the broader culture, for two decades now. No player in recent memory has been more analyzed or debated, more beloved or reviled,” Chopra said. “Man in the Arena is an examination of his impact on and off the field, and I’m eager for that discussion to continue around the series.”

The docuseries will feature interviews with Julie Brady, Maureen Brady, Nancy Brady, Tedy Bruschi, Gisele Bündchen, Drew Bledsoe, Julian Edelman, Alex Guerrero, Rob Gronkowski, Rodney Harrison, Peyton Manning, Willie McGinest, Lawyer Milloy, Randy Moss, Bill O’Brien, Richard Sherman, Michael Strahan, Mike Vrabel, Wes Welker, and Vince Wilfork. There will also be companion programming for Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, including two post shows – Inside the Arena and After the Arena. There will also be a podcast series called Man in the Arena that will be available on all podcast platforms.

“Tom Brady went from being selected 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft to leading one of the greatest dynasties in sports, and he still isn’t done,” Brian Lockhart, senior vice president, ESPN+ Original Content and ESPN Films, said. “That’s just the kind of story we love to tell: one that’s epic and sweeping on one hand, and human and complex on the other. That combination of big stars and teams, new reporting, and nuanced drama is what we do best at ESPN, and we know our fans will appreciate a look inside as Man in the Arena unfolds every week on ESPN+.”